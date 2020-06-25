Erie Downtown Partnership supporting local businesses preparing to reopen

Initiatives to help local businesses are still underway as they get ready to open.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has sold more than $30,000 in downtown gift certificates. This is not only for the businesses, but the arts and culture venues as well.

Right now, the organization still has an online donation platform open in order to continue helping businesses.

“Whether it is $5 of $500, every little bit does count. I think the Erie Downtown Partnership is a good position where we are in a place to allocate that money not only quickly, but with intention to get it to the businesses that need it the most.” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The online donation platform is set to close on Saturday.