Due to a scheduled power outage by Penelec, the PennDOT Driver License Center in Erie will be closed today.

Customers who have “skills tests” scheduled will be contacted by PennDOT staff to reschedule.

Customers in need of immediate products or photo services should visit the Meadville Driver License Center or go online at dmv.pa.gov.

The Erie Driver License Center is expected to reopen tomorrow at its normal time.