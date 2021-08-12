Erie drops to fifth largest city in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Census Bureau has released the results of the 2020 census, and both the City of Erie and Erie County are losing population.

Erie is no longer the fourth largest city in Pennsylvania but, instead, No. 5 after being passed by Reading.

The city population now stands at 94,831, down seven percent from a decade ago.

And Erie County is also losing population too, down 3.5 percent.

The county has lost nearly 10,000 residents since 2010, making the head count 270,876.

This means fewer federal dollars will be coming to the region.

