Erie Education Association raises more than $10,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

Members of the Erie Education Association have raised more than $10,000 for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

A representative from the organization explained that they rely on the Food Bank so they wanted to do their part in finding a way to help. The fundraising for this began on Monday to coincide with the district’s return to learning as outlined in the continuity of education plan.

“Even before we actually started the drive on Monday, there was over $6,000 donated over the weekend. So, the teachers jumped right on this and it just speaks to the great work our educators do on a daily basis.” said Bill Kuhar, president of the Erie Education Association.

The EEA is made up of more than 800 teachers, nurses, counselors, and school psychologists in the Erie oSchool District.