Erie Elks Lodge 67 contributes to Meals for Veterans Program

Three area veterans will get free hot meals in the new year thanks to a contribution from the Erie Elks Lodge.

It’s part of a $5,500 contribution from the Erie Elks Lodge 67 on Peninsula Drive in Millcreek.

With the three new recipients, the Meals on Wheels Program oversees meals for a dozen veterans.

The Elks say that this is just part of their ongoing charitable mission.

“We do multiple different events for veterans all year round. This being veteran’s month it ties in nicely. So we’re presenting a donation for this meals for veterans program,” said Bob Westgate, Erie Elks Lodge 67.

The donation will provide two hot meals a day for five days a week for three area veterans.

