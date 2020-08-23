Erie Equal holds chalk mural event

The local group known as Erie Equal held their second chalk mural event on Saturday August 23rd.

The event took place on 9th and East Avenue.

Organizers said that this was a project to help unify the community. The organizers also said that this serves as a community outreach event.

The organizers chose the location because it was a former after hours spot that has gotten some negative attention.

Folks had the ability to pick up a piece of chalk and help create positive images on the side of the building.

This event also operated as a food and supply drive.

“What we plan to do with anything that is donated, all the donations will be going to all the little free pantries around town,” said Jamel Allen from Erie Equal.

The first mural was on East 22nd Street on a building that is due to become a community center.