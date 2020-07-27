Erie Equal reacts to “Back the Blue” Rally

More than 200 people gathered for the “Back the Blue rally to show their support for local and national police force.

The co-founder of Erie Equal tells us this is a way for people to also express their opinions.

“I’m not upset with the Back the Blue rally that was held yesterday. That would make me contradicting myself. Everyone is entitled to hold their own demonstrations and things of that nature,” Rosado said.

This rally comes after the recent calls to defund police departments.

Rosado among other Erie Equal demonstrators say work still needs to be done.

“We don’t want the entire police force to be abolished, like right here in Erie, we just simply want a real reform and see them take those steps that are necessary to reach out to the community,” Rosado said.

Members say change starts with people taking action.

Jamel Allen, a member of Erie Equal says, “We’ve been really focused on trying to do things and organized events that builds our community up first.”