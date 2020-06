A group called Erie Equal will host their continual peaceful protest tonight. Many people will reportedly be appearing at Perry Square for a peaceful “kneeling” protest.

The group hosting this protest said that the whole purpose for its daily protest is to highlight the unfair treatment of all minorities.

The group hopes that the movement would educate the City of Erie.

These gatherings will take place every night at 8:19 p.m. which is the same time George Floyd died in Minneapolis.