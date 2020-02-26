Erie Events announces changes in smoking policy at Erie Insurance Arena and the Warner Theatre

A new smoking policy at two of Erie’s entertainment establishments has residents reacting.

Erie Events announcing last week that a change in the smoking policy at Erie Insurance Arena and the Warner Theatre.

Under the new policy, people wishing to go outside and smoke will no longer be allowed back in unless purchasing another ticket.

Tonight people are sharing their thoughts on the affects this new policy could have on people attending future events.

“I feel as though, if you’re going to spend money to come to an event, why not enjoy the whole event?” said Herman Brown, Erie Resident.

“I don’t think a couple of hours, or however long the event takes, they’re going to be able to survive. Some will and some will have a problem,” said Bill Strub, Erie Resident.

The new policy goes into affect September 1st.