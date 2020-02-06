Erie Events announces The Theatre in Erie Insurance Arena to begin hosting shows during Warner Theatre renovations

Erie Events has announced the introduction of The Theatre in Erie Insurance Arena.

The Theatre in Erie Insurance Arena will be set within the arena and will begin hosting shows during the Warner Theatre renovations.

National touring shows, the Erie Philharmonic, local dance companies and other events will be using The Theatre in Erie Insurance Arena setup during the 18-month closure of the Warner Theatre, which will have a grand re-opening in Fall 2021.

“It’s going to allow us to continue to offer an intimate theatrical setting for certain types of events,” said Casey Wells, Executive Director, Erie Events.