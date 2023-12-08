Erie Events and Gannon University have begun a three-year agreement to open ‘the Gannon Club’ in the Erie Insurance Arena.

The space has a complete view of the arena and offers their guests one-of-a-kind food and beverage experiences. According to the university, special ticketing programs will be created to enhance equitable access for students to attend events.

They added that this partnership will provide internships for Gannon students who are pursuing careers in sports business, entertainment and marketing.

“Our message has been, we are a partner we are neighbor. Erie is only as strong as the anchor institutions including Gannon University and Gannon is only as strong as Erie so, anything we can do to support the ecosystem, we’re going to be doing it,” said Walter Iwanenko, president of Gannon University.

“Their footprint like us is all over downtown erie and when two organizations like ours can come together to create a win-win scenario I think it’s great for us, great for the community as well,” said Gus Pine, executive director of Erie Events.

Both Iwanenko and Pine agreed that this collaboration adds to the revitalization of the downtown area.