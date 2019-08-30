Erie Events held their first Job Fair

Erie residents searching for a job got a chance to find employment during Erie Event’s first Job Fair.

Hiring Managers from the Erie Insurance Arena, UPMC Park, The Bayfront Convention Center, plus more, were all at the job fair.

Applicants were able to apply to full and part time positions available in areas like house keeping, security, and production.

The Human Resource Manager at Erie Events said applicants should be contacted within the next two weeks.

“It feels great. We definitely want to offer our positions to the Erie community. We’re looking for great applicants,” said Danielle Weaver, Human Resource Manager, Erie Events.

The Human Resource Manager said they hope to make the Job Fair an annual event.