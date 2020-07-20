Erie Events seeking over $4 million in relief

One organization is seeking millions in financial help from Erie County.

Erie Events is asking for $4.6 million of Erie COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the organization, this comes after large revenue losses from event cancellations this year.

Throughout the past, Erie Events paid the county-backed bond debt, which holds the county liable for that debt if the authority defaults on its loans.

“We are asking for these COVID funds that came through federal government, to the state and now to the county to help us keep our reserves intact, so we can in fact continue to make those debt service payments without going to the county tax payer,” said Casey Wells, executive director of the Erie County Convention Center Authority.

Erie Events is looking to meet with the county soon in order to discuss the relief pay.