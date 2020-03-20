Erie Events to cut nearly 80% of staff due to event cancellations

The COVID-19 outbreak prompts large-scale staff reduction at the buildings run by Erie Events.

At today’s Convention Center Authority meeting, it was revealed the cuts will last for at least six weeks. The move affects about 80% of the Erie Events staff, which numbers about 700.

This comes after cancellations of numerous events at the Bayfront Convention Center, Erie Insurance Arena, UPMC Park and the Warner Theater.

Officials say many of the workers would be idled by the end of hockey and basketball seasons.