A group of Erie faith leaders are meeting this afternoon to try and find solutions to the unrest between police and the African American community.

They will be meeting at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Marks Seminary on East Grandview Boulevard.

They are expected to talk about other issues affecting the Black community as well.

Bishop Dwane Brock with the Victory Christian Center is leading the discussion.

WE’LL HAVE MORE THIS AFTERNOON ON JET 24 ACTION NEWS BEGINNING AT 5.