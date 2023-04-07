Good Friday also marks the end of the fish fry season.

The fish fries are one of the biggest money makers for the Wattsburg Hose Company.

A big crowd was on hand Friday night to support their local fire department.

The Wattsburg Hose Company held their final fish fry of the season.

“The fish fries this year have been really good; we have had a lot of luck with them. we are glad and thank everyone that comes out to them,” said Brad McCray, Wattsburg Hose Company.

Why is it important to raise money for the department?

“We use that for gear, like this year we need to replace some of our air packs, actually our fire gear is up to be replaced. So, this money will help to deter some of the costs of that,” McCray answered.

Michael Gates and his family enjoy coming to the fish fries and supporting the community and fire department. He also has son that is a volunteer fire fighter with the department.

“They are all needed, and the towns and areas can’t afford to have a full-time paid fire department so the volunteers, look what they got to have and just support them,” said Michael Gates, a Union City resident.

And he comes to them quite regularly.

“Everyone they had this year,” Gates said proudly.

And how is the food?

“Fantastic. Go get yourself some, it’s pretty good,” Gates said.

The Wattsburg Hose Company will be having another fish fry on Father’s Day to help raise money.