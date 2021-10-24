Erie Fall Fest continues at Gridley Park

One local fall time favorite kicked off on October 23rd with dozens of folks getting in the Halloween spirit.

Eerie Fall Fest at Gridley Park had a handful of students from Gannon University volunteering.

Many children and their families have the chance to enjoy some activities including face painting, pumpkin painting, and mask making to name a few.

One of the volunteers at the festival said that Saturday had a nice turnout.

“It’s definitely nice not have to see people from like this way up or it’s nice to be around people again,” said Madison Kostial, Volunteer.

Fall Fest continues on Sunday October 24th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

