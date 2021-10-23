Erie Fall Fest takes place at Gridley Park

Dozens of people showed up for Erie Fall Fest at Gridley Park.

The event had a handful of students from Gannon University volunteering as well as many other local students turning out for the festivities.

Many children and their families had a chance to enjoy some activities including painting pumpkins, facwe paintings, mask making, and so much more.

One of the volunteers of the festival said that it was nice to see the turnout this year.

“It’s definitely nice not to have to see people from like this way up or it’s nice to be around people again,” said Madison Kostal, Volunteer.

Fall Fest will continue on Sunday October 24th at Gridley Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

