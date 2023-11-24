Thanksgiving is over and now it’s time to get into the holiday spirit!

Dozens of families gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center for the first day of the 39th annual Festival of Trees, presented by AHN Saint Vincent.

The day was complete with over 80 trees, local entertainment and even a special visit from Santa and Buddy the Elf!

“It’s a great kick off to the holiday season. what more festive after thanksgiving and to see all the kids and everybody having fun with the trees and lots to do here there’s vendors and fun stuff to do,” said Dan Thompson, owner of Crazy Monkey Ink.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.