The Easter Bunny hopped its way to Erie on April 17 as many families enjoyed their annual activities while spending time together.

It was a beautiful Easter Sunday in Erie as many families enjoyed different activities from Easter egg hunts to spending breakfast together. Some families also enjoyed the Easter mass at Saint Peter’s Cathedral.

“A special day you know, and so that music inspired us to a higher level,” said Sally Dibacco, Attending the Service.

Father Michael Ferrick said that it is a day that brings the community together.

“It just shows whether people come to or if they haven’t been here since the pandemic. It’s something about Easter. It’s something about the Easter message about good triumphs over evil, and it just draws people to church,” said Father Michael Ferrick, Director at Saint Peter’s Cathedral.

People who were getting out of service at Saint Peter’s Cathedral said that they are excited to spend the rest of Easter with their family.

“We’re just gonna have family come over and spend Easter with her aunt and uncle,” said Rachel Bowen, Attended the Service.

While families plan on spending time together for dinner, others are also planning on using this time to reflect and appreciate life.

“Getting together with family, having some lamb, reflecting on last year, and looking forward to a great year this year,” said Frances Piazza, Attended the Service.