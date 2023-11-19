The Erie Humane Society offered a way for families and their furry friends to get into the holiday spirit this afternoon.

The Erie Humane Society held its ninth annual Whisker Wonderland.

Volunteer photographers were on hand, taking photos of families and their pets with two holiday themed backdrops.

“Obviously when you’re adopting a pet, you are saying ‘I’m welcoming you into our family.’ At the Erie Humane Society, we know pets are your family. So we try to have really affordable and fun photos every year. I mean for $25 you get two really great poses of you and your pets that you can send out on your Christmas cards,” said Nicole Leone, executive director of the Erie Humane Society.

The executive director said all money spent at the event goes right back into helping their shelter animals.