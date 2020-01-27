1  of  2
Breaking News
Death of Edinboro Wendy’s shooting victim ruled homicide Police issue arrest warrant for third suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in the U.S. Senate Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Erie Family Center holds first Diaper Depot to help families in need

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three American families suffer diaper needs.

The Erie Family Center Diaper Depot is looking to change that.

The inaugural Diaper Depot began today with 5,000 diapers being handed out to about 150 Erie County families.

The program sees the need for clean diapers in the Erie area and does not have any income or location requirements.

Through donations, the Erie Family Center is looking to continue this depot on the last Monday of each month.

“There is such a need in Erie for a little bit of help with diapers. All the programs that exist either have a location requirement or a financial income requirement. We really wanted to be able to have a program that was open to everyone in the community,” said Christina Bell, Diaper Depot coordinator.

To learn more about the Diaper Depot program and how you can reserve diapers for next month, you can watch the full digital exclusive in the digital exclusive section of yourerie.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar