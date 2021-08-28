Erie family establishes family owned food stand on State Street

One Erie family is making their dream come true by establishing a food stand along the streets of State Street.

William Hooten, along with his wife, has been grilling all kinds of street foods such as shish kabob, philly cheesesteaks, typical American burgers, and more.

Hooten said that their business began with the inspiration of his wife and kids.

“Me and her figured we can provide for our family and let it take us on something good because this is beautiful right here, kinda cool,” said William Hooten, Owner of Curbside Grill.

The Curbside Grill is located across the Nancy Clark’s Car Wash on State Street. They are open from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. while weekends vary.

