Ahead of the holidays, a local farm has been welcoming guests to take a look at some of the exotic animals they have.

Apthorp Farms raises and takes care of reindeer year-round and it’s something they love to share with the community this time of year.

“I was the little kid that was always afraid of Santa, but I loved his reindeer and I’ve wanted them my entire life,” said Deb Apthorp, owner of Apthorp Farms.

Deb Apthorp was finally able to realize her dream of taking care of reindeer right here in Erie County, owning seven herself.

Her farm, right off of Route Five in North East, serves as a place for families to come and learn about the magical creatures firsthand.

She said taking care of reindeer is definitely a task to be left for experts, adding all of the hurdles that you have to overcome to even qualify to own them.

“To get them into the state requires permission from the Game Commission, requires permission from the USDA and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. It also requires a five-year internship working with the species, and then go out and find breeders that are willing to sell to you. Currently, reindeer are going for about $20,000 per animal,” Northrop said.

And a piece of erie history makes its home at Apthorp farms. Santa’s chair from the Boston Store, which was built sometime in the 1940s and sat on the fifth floor with Santa, holds a place in many people’s hearts.

Apthorp worked on the chair in hopes that its legacy can live on at their farm.

“When we came out, we explained we wanted it at our reindeer farm, we had big goals,” she said. “He decided to sell it to us, and when we bought it, it needed re-upholstered, it needed repainted, we restored it to what it looked like in pictures from friends of mine when we were little kids.”

Apthorp said overall, it’s been an unimaginable journey to be living a dream she’s had most of her life. She and her husband hope to continue growing, expanding their farm, and welcoming even more people to experience the joy of the holidays.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This is what I get up for every day. This is what I live for. It took 40 years in the making to start it,” Arthrop went on to say.