Local farmers are reminding drivers to remain patient on the roads as farming season gets underway in northwest Pennsylvania.

Representatives of the Erie County Farm Bureau said drivers should remain patient on the roads as the harvesting work schedule varies during this time of year.

Rural Road Safety Week is beginning across the state and drivers can expect to see large machinery on the roadways.

Representatives from county farm bureau says drivers should remain patient while traveling behind tractors.

“When you come across this puppy out on a two-lane road your first instinct is let’s try to get by it well we’re asking you not to do that,” said Nick Mobilia, legislative director of the Erie County Farm Bureau.

“This is heavy equipment. It’s very difficult to operate, it’s difficult for us to stop and turn. So have some patience with us as we’re out on the roads,” said Brian Young, vice president of the Erie County Farm Bureau.

Mobilia said there are indications on farming machinery that drivers should be aware of.

“All of this equipment will have one of these signs on the back. This is our slow-moving vehicle sign, this is a universal sign of Canada, United States, and Mexico, you see that that means it’s on a piece of equipment going under 25 miles an hour and you need to adjust what you’re doing accordingly,” Mobilia said.

To ensure maximum safety, the vice president and legislative director said road advice is also shared with the farmers.

“We want to make sure everyone’s got their four ways on. If you have beacons on the tractors, make sure those are working,” Vice President Young went on to say.

“When you’re going down a road and you get a lot of cars behind you, if you find a place you can get off the road, pull off and let everybody by so we aren’t taking unnecessary chances of trying to pass one of these things,” Legislative Director Mobilia explained.

One representative said drivers should not only be cautious during the planting season but all the way through the harvest.

“Planting season will actually take us all the way into June, but then it works into hay harvest season and all the crops that we plant need to be sprayed, they need to be fertilized, and ultimately in the fall they’re harvested. So it’s not just planting season, we’re concerned about it throughout all of the production season of agriculture in Erie County,” Young explained.

A reminder to everyone from Mobilia – if drivers cannot see the operator, the operator cannot see you.