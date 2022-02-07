Erie FCU to build new branch in Fairview

The Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) will be building a new full-service branch in Fairview.

Erie FCU made the announcement Monday, with the opening tentatively scheduled for late 2022. The new branch will become the Credit Union’s 10th branch and first location in western Erie County.

“Our members spoke, we listened. We already have thousands of members living and working within a few miles of this planned new location and we look forward to serving them with greater convenience while also welcoming new members, so they too can enjoy the benefits of credit union membership and 5-star service provided by Erie FCU,” stated Brian Waugaman, CEO, Erie FCU.

Erie FCU says the plans for the new branch are still being finalized.

“We are excited to invest in the Fairview community with a modern facility, which will greatly expand our current and future members’ access to their Erie FCU accounts. While we believe our mobile and online technology is top notch, on-the-go members also want in-person access to friendly, knowledgeable financial professionals,” added Waugaman.

The new branch will feature multiple drive-up lanes, private offices for meeting with members, a drive-up ATM, and more.