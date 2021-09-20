Erie Federal Credit Union and Erie Times Federal Credit Union are merging

Erie Federal Credit Union (Erie FCU) and Erie Times Federal Credit Union (Erie Times FCU) announced that the two organizations will merge, taking effect Jan. 1, 2022.

Erie Times FCU members and its Board of Directors recently voted to approve the merger, reportedly, with a positive response. The merger has also been approved by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA).

There will be no layoffs as a result of the merger, but the current Erie Times FCU branch will close, ending the Times’ run as the oldest federal credit union in the Erie County area. It was established in 1935.

Erie FCU will be the continuing credit union, while Erie Times FCU members will have full access to Erie FCU’s diverse products, services and branch locations in the New Year after the merger.

This new partnership will expand Erie FCU’s presence in Northwest Pennsylvania, as well as offer Erie Times FCU members additional financial solutions.

“We’re excited that the members of Erie Times FCU voted in favor of this merger, and on behalf of the Erie FCU Board of Directors and management, we would like to thank the Erie Times FCU Board and staff for their leadership and dedication to the credit union movement over the past 86 years”, said Brian Waugaman, CEO of Erie FCU. “We look forward to serving our newest Erie Times FCU members for many years to come, while providing many additional benefits, technology and locations to assist in providing for their financial well-being.”

Erie FCU has nine area branch locations with total assets over $717 million and over 67,000 members. To find out more about Erie FCU’s products and services, click HERE.

