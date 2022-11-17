A business is expanding its reach into western Erie County.

On Thursday, the Erie Federal Credit Union broke ground for its newest branch in Fairview. The over 2,000 square foot building will be located in the 7100 block of West Ridge Road.

Construction is set to begin this week and and they’re looking to open by July of 2023. They do plan on hiring additional workers for the new location.

“We have a large member contingency out here, there’s also a lot of growth opportunity out here as well. This is an area that we had done many studies over the years, and this was one area that we needed to put another office,” said Brian Waugaman, CEO, Erie Federal Credit Union.

The Erie Federal Credit Union has over 200 full and part-time workers and nine branch locations.