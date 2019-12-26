Erie Federal Credit Union offering assistance program to workers affected by Erie Coke closure

The Erie Federal Credit Union is trying to help ease the burden of its members that were affected by the closure of the Erie Coke Plant, this according to a news release by the Erie FCU.

They hope to help further by providing a special loan assistance program, which will assist credit union members who are experiencing financial difficulties due to a layoff or job change.

The philosophy of “people helping people” is a commitment put forth by the Erie FCU, especially during the times of hardship due to unfortunate circumstances.

According to the news release, Erie Federal Credit Union members affected should contact the credit union for information, eligibility and guidance. You can call the credit union at 814-825-2436 or visit any branch office for any information.