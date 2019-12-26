Erie Federal Credit Union offering support to those who lost their jobs at Erie Coke

An area credit union is offering a special loan and forgiveness program to members who lost their jobs at Erie Coke,

Any of the 137 terminated Erie Coke workers who belongs to the Erie Federal Credit Union can qualify for a lower interest loan or a break on current debt like loan or credit card payment. The Credit union has used the program before when a sudden financial turn has impacted membership in the community.

“It’s always hard when whether it’s a shut down or whether it’s a strike or anything along those lines when you maybe have a government furlough. People don’t have incomes it makes things difficult.” said Lisa Loepp, Erie Federal Credit Union.

Erie Federal Credit Union members who worked at Erie Coke are asked to contact the Credit Union to learn more.