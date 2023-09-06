The Erie Federal Credit Union has been planning to open its ninth location since 2019 and celebrated its opening Monday morning.

The credit union opened the new, full-service branch at 7141 West Ridge Road in Fairview. The new building is 1,500 square feet with a modern, open concept complete with state-of-the-art banking amenities.

The bank is opening with a fully staffed team of seven members to help with the community’s needs.

Brian Waugaman, the bank’s CEO, explained that expanding their market is a natural progression for the credit union.

“Fairview, as everyone knows, is a growing community. West county, Girard and Lake City, they have been left behind by some of the larger banking institutions. We want to bring that service back to them, they deserve it. Being a member of Erie Federal Credit Union, you’re just that — you’re a member. Everything that goes into this organization is part of you as a member. We want to bring it back to you in the services that we provide,” said Waugaman.

If you live, work, worship or attend school in Erie or Crawford County, you can become a member.