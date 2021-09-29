Erie Festival of Dance returns to the Erie Art Museum Saturday

Various local dance organizations will join together for a special performance this Saturday when the Erie Dance Consortium hosts the 11th Biennial Erie Festival of Dance at the Erie Art Museum this Saturday.

The festival will screen films created by Mercyhurst University, SoMar Dance Works, Dafmark Dance and Kinetic Creativity, Seiche Dance Collective, Angela DiFiore, Patterson’s School of Ballet, and Sovereign Ballet. The screenings will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The event will also include the presentation of the 2021 Trailblazer Award to Nick Adams. Adams is an Erie born actor, singer, and dancer, known for starring as Adam/Felicia in the original Broadway production of “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” and starring as Whizzer Brown in the first national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater revival of “Falsettos.”

Prior to the film screenings, the Consortium will also host a pre-show VIP reception at 5:30 p.m, where guests can mingle with studio directors, teachers, and filmmakers.

Tickets can be purchased through the Erie Dance Consortium website HERE. Tickets are:

$25 – VIP Reception and Performance

$10– Advanced Ticket Purchases

$15 – Door Price

Free for Students with a school ID

