Erie Film Society and Erie Downtown Partnership hold third Movie Monday at Perry Square

People visiting Perry Square on Monday night were in for an action packed night.

The Erie Film Society and Erie Downtown Partnership held their third Movie Mondays event of the summer.

On the last Monday of each summer month, the two organizations show a blockbuster on the big screen in the park.

The feature film this round included the 1970’s Kung Fu thriller “Enter the Dragon” starring Bruce Lee.

“We love having movies in Downtown Erie outside in the summer, nothing better. Got good vendors here, good food, good drink and good movies,” said John C. Lyons, Director of Programming, Erie Film Society.

The musical “Westside Story” will round out the final Movie Mondays of the summer on September 27th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists