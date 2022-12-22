It could be the upcoming forecast, the holiday weekend approaching, or a combination of the two.

Whatever the case may be, local grocers are busy several days before Christmas.

Days before Christmas the president of Urbaniak’s, a butcher on East 24th street says they have received about 100 phone calls from customers who want to change their orders from Friday or Saturday, to Thursday because they’re afraid of the storm.

He says their system cannot accommodate anymore orders, adding they only have so many workers and orders have already been scheduled for those days.

Many of the customers we spoke with getting their shopping done early don’t seem to be concerned about the storm.

“If that ice storm hits like they say it’s supposed to we’ll be ready, snow we live in Erie we can all handle snow. Ice that’s a little different, so whatever I get done today I’ll be happy with, and we’ll be all set and ready to spend the holidays and enjoy our dinner,” said Sue Kuebler, an Erie resident and Urbaniak’s shopper.

“Although spectrum did say prepare for power outages and I hope that things prevail. I’m kind of close to the lake so I might get some that lake effect snow but I have appropriate vehicles and food and I think we will be great,” said Mary Ann Pochatko, another Erie resident.

Several customers said even though they’re getting their shopping done a little early, they’re not too concerned about the storm.

“I’ve been here my whole life, 63 years. It won’t be as bad as 2017 and if we live through that, we’ll live through anything and survive,” said David Fracassi of Erie.