Erie Fire Chief celebrates 33 years with department

A moment of thanks and goodbyes comes to Erie City Hall, as Fire Chief Guy Santone celebrates 33 years with the Erie Fire Departmernt.

In June of 2016, Santone stepped into his new role of fire chief and on January 3, 2020 he says his final farewell to being chief.

“This last three and a half years have been fantastic, we took a department that was kind of going in the wrong direction and we kind of turned it around and created an atmosphere in the fire department that all the firefighters like to come to work now and morale is up,” said Santone.

The impact of some of the work Santone has done goes far beyond Erie. In fact it goes throughout the Commonwealth, as he worked hand in hand to get new legislation passed following the tragic daycare fire. “When we found out that there weren’t any smoke detectors we were able to make enough noise that the state heard us and they came in and they made some changes and then myself and code enforcement enforced it even more and made more improvements,” said Santone.

Joe Walko will officially take over as the fire chief on Monday. As he prepares to step into his new role, he says he hopes to carry on what Santone has started. “We do everything humanly possible to help the citizens and the fire department in my opinion is the biggest asset for the city you know you call us and we are there,” said Walko.

As for what Ealko’s message is to Santone, “Good luck, stay busy and answer the phone when I call.”

During his retirement Santone plans on spending more time with his family and on the golf course.