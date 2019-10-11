Erie Fire Chief to retire after 33 years

Long time Fire Chief Guy Santone will retire at the end of the year.

Santone has been with the Erie Fire Department for 33 years. Chief Santone says he has already informed Mayor Joe Schember on his decision.

Santone has also informed his fire crews in addition to expressing all their hard work and dedication he’s seen over the years.

Santone plans on spending time with his family, golfing, and even seeing his roots in Italy.

“When I became Chief I had some goals, and I have exceeded those goals. I have more goals, but like my wife said, ‘you can chase goals forever.’ It’s probably time for someone else to set their goals and to succeed,” said Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Chief Santone’s last day will be in early January of 2020.