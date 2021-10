Erie firefighters make quick work of a small fire in the city.

The fire happening at the Barber National Institute shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to reports on the scene, firefighters appeared to be on the roof investigating an HVAC system.

Crews knocked the fire down within minutes upon arrival.

There is no word on injuries or a cause at this time.

