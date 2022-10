The Erie Fire Department responded to a multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road on Tuesday.

Crews responded to that fire in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from one of the units and heavy smoke coming from the other. The fire was brought under control quickly.

According to reports from the scene, one person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.