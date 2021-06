It was a busy Sunday afternoon for Erie fire crews after a rollover accident took place in the city.

Calls came in shortly before 1 p.m. for a two vehicle accident at the intersection of East 21st and Parade Streets.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they found one car on it’s roof.

There is no word on any injuries at this point as well as the cause of the accident.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list