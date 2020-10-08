Erie Fire Department awarded grant for fire prevention

The Erie Fire Department is highlighting National Fire Prevention Week by announcing a fire safety grant.

Education and prevention are two of the biggest things the Erie Fire Department hopes to teach residents when it comes to a frightening situation.

August 11, 2019 will be a date that members of the Erie Fire Department will never forget. Five young lives lost when an electrical fire swept through a home day care.

“That always weighs heavy on us what happened last year and that drives a lot of what we do and the key to survival in a fire is early detection.” said Darren Hart.

The department has received a grant of more than $100,000 to fund fire prevention and safety.

“It’s going to provide us a large number of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. We’re going to be able to get 50 hearing impaired smoke detectors and 25 inner connected smoke detectors and those are use a lot in daycares.”

How else can you make your home safe and avoid a fire?

“A lot of concern is with these portable heating devices people use. You should never use an extension cord. You should always use the cord that’s connected to the device. If you’re burning wood, be sure your chimney is clean and check your pipes that you don’t have any leaks from carbon monoxide.” said Erie Fire Chief Joe Walko

When teaching anyone what to do if a fire were to occur, the chief say its back to the basics.

“If you have a fire in your house, don’t even attempt to put it out, call us first. Believe me, we can put it out a lot quicker and that delay in time, the fire increases by minutes and it will just overtake you.”

If you have any questions about fire safety in your home or are in need of a smoke detector, you’re encouraged to call the fire department at 870-1402.