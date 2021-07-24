Erie Fire Department battles afternoon fire on East 10th Street

Erie Fire Department responded to calls for an afternoon fire on East 10th Street. The calls came in shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire was located at 636 East 10th Street on the second floor of the house where the fire was in the walls and ceiling.

Firefighters were able to break through the exterior of the house in order to get to this fire.

The fire was deemed under control at 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported as well.

