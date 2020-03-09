Erie Fire Department celebrates promotions within the department

Firefighters were honored today as they get ready to step into new leadership roles.

The Erie Fire Department hosted a promotion ceremony earlier today to acknowledge eight different employees stepping into new roles.

Some of the positions include fire chief, fire inspector and lieutenant.

“I am really looking forward to the challenge. It’s a different stretch of my career where I am going to be in a different capacity of the department, but my goal remains the same—to do the best I can for the citizens and try to make buildings safe for firefighters as well,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector.

“Very excited to have the opportunity to be a lieutenant. It’s a different position. I’ve always been under the leadership of some very qualified guys and never thought I’d get to the place where I had that experience. It’s my time and I’m looking forward to give that to some of the others,” said Lt. Greg Purchase, Erie Fire Department.

The department will also welcome 12 new members on Wednesday.