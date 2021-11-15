Erie Fire Department continues to investigate fires at multiple abandoned houses

There have been several fires at abandoned homes in the City of Erie.

The Erie Fire Department continues to investigate the source of these fires.

At a request from neighbors, if you see something, say something.

We spoke with city officials about securing these properties.

“They pose a risk to the neighbors who do live in the City of Erie, especially on the lower East and West side are very, very close to each other. So if we can where so if we can get these properties knocked down and take that threat away that’s a big thing,” said Darren Hart, Fire Inspector at the Erie Fire Department.

One fire took place on the 500 block of East 8th Street on November 12th.

Another fire took place at an abandoned home on West 20th Street on November 14th.

Erie Fire Department officials are asking neighbors to provide any information about suspicious activity around vacant homes.

“If you see a fire investigator at the scene and you have any information or saw someone running from the house or you’ve seen people moving in and out of the house just let us know so we can add that to our investigation file and then we turn that over to the City of Erie Police arson investigator,” said Hart.

The manager of the City of Erie Code Enforcement said that depending on the status of the structure, they will begin the process of demolishing the property.

“There are some that when the fire department gets done they need demolished quickly and we’ll work with them to do that and make sure that the surrounding properties are safe,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of the City of Erie Bureau of Code Enforcement.

City code enforcement officials expect property owners to keep the homes as secure as possible.

“Code enforcement does a great job with some of these landlords. We have landlords that don’t live in the city so they don’t have a steak in these houses per say and they don’t keep them secure and that’s how we’re running into these problems with vagrants going into these houses and starting fires,” said Hart.

