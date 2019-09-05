Erie Fire Department given boat to assist with water rescues

A new piece of equipment given to the Erie Fire Department will soon be hitting the water.

A boat was donated to the Erie Fire Department from the Glade Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County.

According to Fire Chief Guy Santone, right now the rescue team has to wait for the Coast Guard to get them into the water. The new addition will help speed up the process.

The Chief also explained one of his hopes for the boat.

“We’re trying to get a slip. It would just be so much quicker for us if we could get a slip down near the Sheraton Hotel, in that area. We can drive up to it, get off the rig, get on the fire boat, and take off,” said Fire Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Santone stated the goal is to have the boat in full use by the start of the next boat season.