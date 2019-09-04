Erie Fire Department given new diving boat

The Erie Fire Department has an important new tool for its rescue divers.

The department has taken possession of a 27-foot boat that was given to them by a Fire Department in Warren County.

Because the boat was originally provided by the Department of Homeland Security, it couldn’t be sold.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone said it was offered by the Glade Volunteer Fire Department because it wasn’t being used enough.

Chief Santone expects the boat to be in the water by next spring. Until then, the city’s dive team will train on how to use it.