Erie Fire Department officials advising residents to check carbon monoxide detectors as temperatures cool

As we are in the fall season, temperatures are getting much cooler. The Erie Fire Department is advising you to check your carbon monoxide detectors.

According to Erie Fire Inspector Darren Hart, you should check to see if your carbon monoxide alarms need to be replaced with new batteries or a new detector.

Hart says furnaces should be serviced as well as anything that is burned by fossil fuels.

“You’ll want to make sure everything is venting properly, that’s a very big thing. If the vent is blocked for some reason like a bird’s nest, when it gets to winter snow, things like that can backup carbon monoxide in your house.” Hart said.

If you need a carbon monoxide detector, you can get one for free at the Erie Fire Station located at 311 Marsh Street.

