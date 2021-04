The Erie Fire Department’s smoke alarm giveaway is proving to be a big success. So much so that the supply has now run out.

Firefighters told us that the first 1,700 detectors have already been given away.

We are also being told that another shipment is scheduled to arrive in Erie in the near futute.

Those firefighters said that they will let us know when the program will resume.;

Fire experts said that about 900 American lives would be saved each year if every home had working smoke detectors.