Erie Fire Department receives $2,000 from Knights of Columbus

The Erie Fire Department was awarded today for the work they’re doing in the community.

Knights of Columbus presented $2,000 to Fire Chief Guy Santone for the work he and his team do to protect the people of Erie.

Fire Chief Guy Santone expressed his gratitude for the award, and although it is not known yet what they will do with the money, it is something they look forward to figuring out.

“We are super happy. We appreciate this from the Knights of Columbus. That money can be used for a whole host of things and I’m going to get together with my staff to see what we can come up with,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone, Erie Fire Department.

Money for this became available through Knights of Columbus fundraisers, along with donations.