Erie Fire Department receives a more than $100,000 grant

The Erie Fire Department has received a grant that will look to help prevent fires in the city.

Mayor Joe Schember announced today the department has received a more than $100,000 grant. This will look to help conduct fire prevention safety, bring in different types of fire detectors to give to residents and improve firefighter safety and health programs.

“When we were doing the research for this grant, we were going over some of our runs from the past. We noticed carbon monoxide calls that we run on have gone up. At first we were alarmed, then we thought there are more detectors out there now, so we’re actually getting more calls because of early detection. So, it’s really important and making a difference,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector.

In the last 30 days the fire department has announced almost three-quarters of a million dollars in grant money that will look to help improve safety for residents and the department.