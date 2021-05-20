Erie Fire Department receives new alerting system

The Erie Fire Department is going high tech with a new state of the art Bryx fire station alerting system. This comes after the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development granted $100,000 to the fire department.

The new alerting system is helping firefighters respond to calls. The system will tell first responders 45 seconds before any radio alerts, giving crews an advantage to respond to a call sooner.

The system has been installed in all of the City of Erie fire stations, which is bringing stations up to speed in an age when Erie fire crews respond to almost 6,000 calls. The department says this initiative will help them work faster, smoother, and smarter.

“This Bryx system allows firefighters to have real-time information at their fingertips, which will help improve the safety of our firefighters and help save lives.” said Matthew Costello, Erie Fire Department Captain.

Costello says his crew works a 24-hour shift so the alerting system sound won’t be too abrupt for the team.

“It also gives us navigation, turn by turn directions and also provides hybrid data from the Erie Water Works.” Costello said.

The $100,000 funds came from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. State Rep. Bob Merski says this technology is what all fire departments need in order to respond quickly to save lives.

“Everybody relies on the fire department. You don’t need them until you need them, but when you do need them, you want to make sure that they are efficient, that they are reliable, and that’s what these grants are able to provide.” Rep. Merski said.